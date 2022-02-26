Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,387,000 after buying an additional 119,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,659,000 after buying an additional 318,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 379,981 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

