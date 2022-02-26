Brokerages Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

