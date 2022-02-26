Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the highest is $21.12 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $75.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Asure Software by 56.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

