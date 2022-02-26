Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Shares of EPIX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. 175,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 104.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,950 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,546 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,466,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,061,000 after purchasing an additional 657,434 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.