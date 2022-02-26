Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Shares of EPIX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. 175,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 104.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,950 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,546 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,466,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,061,000 after purchasing an additional 657,434 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

