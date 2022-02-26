Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Price Target at GBX 2,505

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,505 ($34.07).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($36.04) to GBX 2,470 ($33.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

ABF opened at GBX 1,959.50 ($26.65) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.03). The stock has a market cap of £15.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,990.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,954.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.45), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,086,940.95).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

