Brokerages Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$14.39

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSH.UN shares. upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.17 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$10.69 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 760.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

