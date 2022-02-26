Brokerages Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) PT at $113.08

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. Insperity has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Insperity by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 734,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.