Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $154.70

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,802,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $228,567,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $140,429,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.47. 3,997,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,245. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

