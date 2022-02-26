Brokerages Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT at $15.67

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. 102,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.