Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) PT at $13.17

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
AGS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 200,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,661. The company has a market cap of $304.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.15. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.
PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
