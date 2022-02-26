Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) PT at $13.17

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

AGS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 200,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,661. The company has a market cap of $304.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.15. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

