Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 404.78

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 404.78 ($5.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.58) to GBX 420 ($5.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 305.40 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.80 ($3.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 338.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 345.14. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.