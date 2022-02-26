Brokers Set Expectations for GDS Holdings Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of GDS in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year.

Get GDS alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. GDS has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $105.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.