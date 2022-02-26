BTIG Research Lowers Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.