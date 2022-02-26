BTIG Research Lowers Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.52.
About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
