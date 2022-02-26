Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) to report sales of $46.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.81 million to $47.09 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $45.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $208.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.52 million to $209.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $230.56 million, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $235.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.