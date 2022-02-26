Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,063.86.

Cable One stock opened at $1,440.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,587.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,768.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 53.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

