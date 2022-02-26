Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1,363.34 and last traded at $1,397.60, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,396.44.

The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share.

Get Cable One alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,063.86.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,587.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,768.73.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.