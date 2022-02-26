CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. CAE has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

