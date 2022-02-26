Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CZR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

