California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average is $131.05.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

