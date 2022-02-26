California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Onto Innovation by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,091,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,110,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of ONTO opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

