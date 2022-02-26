California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.64.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

