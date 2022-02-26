Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFRTF. Raymond James upgraded Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

