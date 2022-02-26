Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.