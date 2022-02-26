Canaccord Genuity Group Trims TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price to $38.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 105,095 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.