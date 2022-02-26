Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.267 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $128.78 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

