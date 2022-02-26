Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.267 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.
Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $128.78 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.10.
Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.18.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
