Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.20

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$153.20 and traded as high as C$156.04. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$155.95, with a volume of 1,159,679 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$155.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.733 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,810.34.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

