Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.82

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 52533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of C$384.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

