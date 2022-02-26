Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

