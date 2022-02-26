Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 10,894 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

