Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 501 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,970 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

