Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,923 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after buying an additional 418,359 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

PSX stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

