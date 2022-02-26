Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $29.95 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Cardano has a total market cap of $29.95 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00210501 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.50 or 0.00362597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063501 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,143,444,450 coins and its circulating supply is 33,648,163,562 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

