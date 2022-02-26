Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,254 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,000,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 244,434 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $5,303,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $22,882,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $2,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $21.10 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

