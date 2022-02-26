CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $36,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $160,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.73 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

