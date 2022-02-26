Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Trading Up 9.8% on Earnings Beat

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $96.41. 7,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 482,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.82.

The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

Get Carter's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carter’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.