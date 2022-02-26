Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $180.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.19.

Carvana stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Carvana by 9.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

