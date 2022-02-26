Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.31.

TSE:CAS opened at C$13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.39. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$11.77 and a 1-year high of C$18.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

