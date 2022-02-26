Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Sells $228,112.62 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CWST stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

