Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.46

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 3411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
