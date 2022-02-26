Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.46

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 3411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

