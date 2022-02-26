C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Shares Down 17.7%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 3,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

