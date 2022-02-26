C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Shares Down 17.7%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 3,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.
About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)
