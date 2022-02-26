CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.03

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.03 and traded as low as $52.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 569 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full service banking through the First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.