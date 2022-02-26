CCUniverse Trading Up 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $15,699.02 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008946 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 218.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001381 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.