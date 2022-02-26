Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to announce $1.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.48 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

