Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $15.14

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $15.81. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 159,027 shares changing hands.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,533,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

