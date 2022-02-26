Centaur 24 Hour Volume Hits $259,271.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $259,271.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

