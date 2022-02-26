Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.77.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.