Centiva Capital LP Acquires 3,184 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $96.94 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.48 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

