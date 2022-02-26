Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,376 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,075,000 after acquiring an additional 83,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,452,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $113.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

