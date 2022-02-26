Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,930 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

