Centiva Capital LP Has $997,000 Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 80.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

